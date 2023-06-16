Odessa citizen sentenced to 15 years in prison for transferring data to Russian military

09:45 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A local resident of Odessa was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for passing information about the Defense Forces to the Russian military and coordinating enemy missile strikes in the region.



According to information provided by the Office of the Attorney General, the man was found guilty of treason and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.



He reconnoitered and collected data on the number of personnel, locations of equipment and weapons of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as information about pro-Kremlin residents and volunteers supporting the Ukrainian army..



He also handed over personal data of Ukrainian servicemen to Russian curators.



During the arrest, a mobile phone used in criminal activities and a firearm with ammunition were confiscated from him.



The convict admitted his guilt, but did not express remorse, referring to his ideological preferences.