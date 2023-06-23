Searches of schools and inventions: another act of terror in Melitopol

13:04 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, under the threat of machine guns, the occupiers organized a "graduation". Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, wrote about it.



From the very morning, each school was thoroughly searched with the help of dogs. People are told stories about the search for explosives allegedly related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisans.



After that, the military and police surrounded the educational institutions.. Eleventh graders are asked questions at the entrance to the school.