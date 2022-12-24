Searches, beatings and a night in the cold - this is how the occupiers mocked those traveling from Zaporozhye

10:38 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders held civilians hostage for almost two days, who tried to pass through an enemy checkpoint in Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

On December 2, the occupiers forced people who were traveling from Zaporozhye to support their loved ones in the occupation to spend the night on the side of the road in the cold.

"The frightened rashists once again covered themselves with civilians as a human shield. People who were traveling from Zaporozhye to support their loved ones in the occupation were not allowed by the Russians at the checkpoint in Vasilyevka. The occupiers left civilians in winter, in sub-zero temperatures, to spend the night on the side of the road. They say they are afraid of shelling. Therefore, they put a column of civilian cars in front of their military base," Fedorov wrote two days ago.

Today, December 4, the mayor of Melitopol announced the continuation of this outrageous story.

"The continuation of this terror was another terror. Of those civilians who spent the night in the frost in Vasilievka, 8 cars were not allowed in. Some were immediately deported towards Zaporozhye. And some were "rolled". First they took me to the commandant's office of the occupied Melitopol, and then they brought me back to Vasilyevka. The orcs applied a total inspection to all people, checking too nervously. Individual unarmed civilians were subjected to physical force - they were beaten with the butt of a machine gun. At the same time, everything is in the style of rashists: no explanations - only rude conversation and violence. After two days of unreasonable terror, people were forced to return to Zaporozhye," Fedorov said.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders were bringing teachers from Dagestan to Melitopol.