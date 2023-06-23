The shelling of the invaders in the Kharkiv region: destruction and damage

10:04 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders continued to shell the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Izyumsky districts of the Kharkov region.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkov Organization of Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov.



As a result of the shelling of the village of Kruglyakovka in the Kupyansky district, at least three residential buildings, outbuildings and a store building were damaged, and agricultural equipment was destroyed in one of the farms.



In the village of Petropavlovka, Kupyansky district, a residential building caught fire as a result of enemy shelling.



In the village of Budarki, Chuguevsky district, the buildings of a private household were damaged.



In addition, as a result of the shelling of the city of Kupyansk, a forest fire broke out.



During the day, no casualties among the civilian population were recorded.