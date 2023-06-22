Shelling of the Kherson region: three people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out a series of attacks on the Kherson region, as a result of which three people were injured.
This information was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, through a Telegram channel.
The Russian military attacked residential areas of settlements in the region, as well as the administrative building of Kherson and the settlement of the Novorayskaya rural community of the Berislavsky district.
