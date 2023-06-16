Shelling of Kharkov from MLRS: wounded in Kupyansk, damage to residential buildings

10:49 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During the last 24 hours, near the village of Vyazovoe, located in the Kharkiv region, the Russian military launched a strike with two S-300 missiles, but they landed in an open field without causing harm.



At the same time, the city of Kupyansk was shelled from MLRS, as a result of which two women and one man were injured.



This information was confirmed by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration..



Over the past day, enemy forces have been systematically shelling the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Izyumsky and Chuguevsky regions, using cannon artillery, MLRS and rocket weapons.



As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk with the help of MLRS, at least 14 private houses and outbuildings were damaged, and fires broke out.



Three victims, two women aged 76 and 53, and a civilian man aged 35, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.