Shelling of Ugledar: 7 houses and 2 schools damaged

Situation remains tense in Vugledar, seven houses and two schools damaged as a result of another Russian shelling.
This was announced on January 27 by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko.
Also, according to him, on the territory of the community, two people died and one was injured in Bogoyavlenka.
In addition, shelling of Novoukrainka was recorded.
The head of the OVA added that one person was wounded in the Gorlovsky direction and a house in Bakhmut was damaged.
He also noted that in the Lisichansk direction in the Liman community, the villages of Torskoye, Zarechnoye and Yampol were under shelling;. It was also restless in Seversk: shelling continued for a day, a private house was destroyed by a direct hit.
