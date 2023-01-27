Shelling of Ugledar: 7 houses and 2 schools damaged

13:13 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Situation remains tense in Vugledar, seven houses and two schools damaged as a result of another Russian shelling.



This was announced on January 27 by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko.



Also, according to him, on the territory of the community, two people died and one was injured in Bogoyavlenka.



In addition, shelling of Novoukrainka was recorded.

"There were two massive shelling of Avdiivka at night in the Donetsk direction, there are damages, we are establishing the amount of damage," Kirilenko said.



The head of the OVA added that one person was wounded in the Gorlovsky direction and a house in Bakhmut was damaged.

"The day before, the Russians damaged three houses and a kindergarten in Toretsk, kept the neighborhood of the community under fire. Also, three more houses were damaged in Yekaterinovka of the Ilyinovskaya community, there were no casualties. A loud night passed in the villages of the Soledar community," Kirilenko said.



He also noted that in the Lisichansk direction in the Liman community, the villages of Torskoye, Zarechnoye and Yampol were under shelling;. It was also restless in Seversk: shelling continued for a day, a private house was destroyed by a direct hit.