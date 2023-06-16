The shelling of Toretsk: the deceased and fires in nine-story buildings

18:55 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, fires broke out in two nine-story houses as a result of night shelling by Russian forces, and rescuers found the body of one deceased.



The State Emergency Service confirmed this information on its official Facebook account.



A fire was recorded in apartments in two entrances of one of the houses on the third to ninth floors, as well as in apartments on the second to ninth floors of a neighboring building.



Firefighters fought the fire on an area of 2270 square meters.



During rescue operations, 22 people were evacuated, including a child with disabilities, as well as seven people from one of the entrances.



Unfortunately, the body of a deceased person was found in one of the apartments.