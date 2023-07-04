Shelling of a village in Chernihiv region: several people were injured

12:24 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the shelling of the center of the village of Buda-Vorobyevskaya in the Novgorod-Seversky district of the Chernihiv region, several people were injured.



Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, informed about this in his message on Telegram.



In his statements, Chaus noted that the enemy dealt a powerful blow to the center of the village, as a result of which three people were injured. Two of them had to be evacuated immediately during the shelling.



Chaus expressed gratitude to the head of the Novgorod-Seversk regional military administration, Sergei Sergienko, and his deputy, Alexander Seliverstov, for their personal participation in the evacuation of the victims. Seliverstov also provided direct assistance to two wounded men.



The wounded were transferred to the ambulance medical services. The third victim sought medical attention on his own.. The condition of all the wounded is assessed as moderate.



Chaus noted that the village of Buda-Vorobyevskaya is constantly exposed to enemy shelling. Most of the residents have already left the village, but more than one and a half hundred people still remain in their places.