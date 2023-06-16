The shelling of Ochakov: a civilian was injured after Russian artillery strikes

09:34 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ochakov in the Nikolaev region has been repeatedly fired on by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which led to an injured civilian.



Vitaly Kim, the head of the regional military administration, informed about this on May 24.



According to the report, enemy artillery strikes were carried out on the city at 11:00, 12:58 and 14:00.

"As a result of these shellings, one person was injured. Private houses, a car and infrastructure facilities were damaged and partially destroyed. Gas and electric transmission lines, as well as Internet networks, were also damaged.. Currently, all damage has been restored," the head of the regional military administration said.

In addition, at about 20:05, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakovo bulk, but there were no casualties.