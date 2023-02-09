The shelling of Nikopol: a civilian was killed

09:09 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of February 9, Russian terrorists fired on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man died.

This was announced by the head of the Nikopol regional military administration Yevgeny Yevtushenko.

He specified that the enemy had inflicted 24 cannon artillery strikes on the city.
 
"As a result of the shelling, a civilian, born in 1985, died. 16 private houses, seven outbuildings, two cars, gas and electricity lines, buildings of a private enterprise were damaged, one outbuilding was completely destroyed," the head of the RVA stressed.