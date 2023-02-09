The shelling of Nikopol: a civilian was killed

On the night of February 9, Russian terrorists fired on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man died.
This was announced by the head of the Nikopol regional military administration Yevgeny Yevtushenko.
He specified that the enemy had inflicted 24 cannon artillery strikes on the city.
