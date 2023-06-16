The shelling of the Kherson region: evacuees in the hospital with severe injuries

18:06 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the shelling by the military of the Russian Federation, which took place on June 11 on the left bank of the Kherson region, a group of evacuees is in the hospital, suffering from severe and moderate injuries.



According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of the Kherson regional military administration, the incident clearly demonstrates the cunning of Russian troops, who deliberately fired on evacuation boats heading from the left bank, and also opened fire on the backs of unsuspecting people.



The tragedy claimed the lives of three people, and dozens more were injured, including two law enforcement officers.



Tolokonnikov noted that the victims are currently in serious condition, some are in intensive care, while others are in a moderate condition, suffering from gunshot wounds..



In addition, two men who fled the flood and several Russian citizens were taken to hospital with symptoms of hypothermia, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.



As previously reported, on June 11, the Russian army attacked a boat with civilians who were trying to evacuate from the left bank of the Kherson region, occupied by Russian troops.



Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, said that the operation to rescue people from the flooded territories of the Kherson region, which are under the occupation of Russian troops, is extremely difficult and requires information silence.



To date, 46 cities, towns and villages remain flooded in the Kherson region, of which 32 are located on the right bank, and 14 on the left bank. Despite the fact that the water is gradually receding, the rescue operation continues. The territory liberated from occupation has 3801 flooded houses.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. However, the left-bank part of the region is temporarily under the control of Russian troops.