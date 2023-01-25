Shelling of Kherson: maternity home, school and clinic damaged

Yesterday, January 24, Russian terrorists fired at a maternity hospital, a school and a clinic in Kherson.



Yaroslav Yanushevich announced this.

"The building of the maternity hospital was damaged, smoke started on the fourth floor. There were no patients in the premises, only medical workers. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt. There are no casualties in the school and the clinic, but windows and doors were broken in the buildings, and fragments of a Russian shell fell into a gas pipe," the report says.