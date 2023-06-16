The shelling of the Kharkov region: the dead and the destruction after the attack of the Russian troops

18:19 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, May 18, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region, resulting in a shell hitting a private residential building.



The head of the OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported a possible presence of a person under the rubble. The incident occurred in the village of Tsirkuny, Kharkiv region, according to preliminary data.



Emergency services are at the scene, working to clarify information..



Unfortunately, as a result of enemy shelling, a 52-year-old resident of the area died, and two other men were injured and were hospitalized.



In the village, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, and 13 private houses and 14 outbuildings were damaged.



The head of the OVA urges residents not to ignore the alarms, addressing them in light of this situation.