Shelling of Kharkiv region: Kupyansky, Kharkov and other areas under attack

Over the past 24 hours, rashists have continued to shell the border and frontline settlements of the Kharkiv region, including Kupyansky, Kharkiv, Chuguevsky and Bogodukhovsky districts.
This was announced today by the chairman of the regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov.
Among the settlements that were under fire from the invaders were Sotnitsky Kazachok, Veterinary, Strelechye, Sinelnikovo, Staritsa, Volchansk, Udy, Zarechnoye, Pechenegy, Novomlinsk, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Masyutovka, Lyman First and others.
According to the head of the regional administration, fortunately, the civilian population was not injured.
Yesterday, around 5:45 pm, Russian forces fired again at the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansk region.
Demining is also ongoing in the region: over the past 24 hours, specialists from the State Emergency Service have neutralized 78 explosive objects.
