Donbas Shelling: Schools, Residential Buildings and Power Lines Damaged

14:48 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of Russian attacks in the Donbass, a school, residential buildings and power lines were damaged over the past day. This was announced on December 22 by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

“The day before, the Russians launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk - they got into the territory of the enterprise. Fortunately, there were no casualties and destruction. In the Volnovakha direction, shelling of Ugledar continues - three houses were damaged, no one was injured," he said.



According to Kirilenko, a man was wounded in the Gorlovsky direction as a result of shelling and a house in Bakhmut was damaged. In the Chasovoyar community, power lines were damaged, and in Konstantinovka, a school was damaged as a result of shelling.



Over the past day in the Donetsk region, three people were injured.