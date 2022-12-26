Donbas Shelling: Schools, Residential Buildings and Power Lines Damaged

As a result of Russian attacks in the Donbass, a school, residential buildings and power lines were damaged over the past day. This was announced on December 22 by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.
According to Kirilenko, a man was wounded in the Gorlovsky direction as a result of shelling and a house in Bakhmut was damaged. In the Chasovoyar community, power lines were damaged, and in Konstantinovka, a school was damaged as a result of shelling.
Over the past day in the Donetsk region, three people were injured.
