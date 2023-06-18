Shelling of 20 settlements: Russian forces attacked the Zaporozhye region

12:32 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information received from the head of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, over the past 24 hours, Russian armed forces have shelled 20 cities and towns in the Zaporozhye region.



A total of 96 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded, including four attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Gulyaipolsky and Volshebnoye, as well as eight attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the settlements of Stepnoy, Novoivanovka and Novodarovka.



Moreover, 84 shellings were carried out on Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhny, Orekhovo, Kamenskoye and neighboring villages.



The head of the Regional State Administration noted that there were five reports of damage to residential buildings and cars of local residents as a result of shelling. A 56-year-old man was wounded during the shelling of Orekhov. The victim was immediately taken to a medical facility for the necessary assistance.



