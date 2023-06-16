Provided warmth to the occupiers: SBU detained the head of the “Donbasgaz DPR branch” in Liman

10:11 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU detained the "head of the Donbasgaz branch of the DPR" in the city of Liman. This man provided heat to the barracks of the occupying troops during the occupation.



The former master of gas distribution networks in Liman turned out to be the enemy's henchman. During the temporary occupation of the city, he supported the Russian invaders and began cooperation with them.. For this, he was appointed head of the local "branch of Donbasgaz DPR2" created by the aggressor.



After the "appointment", he immediately began organizing the heating of the captured buildings, where the occupation groups of Russia were "housed". At the same time, he completely left the houses of local residents without heat supply.



After the liberation of Liman, the attacker tried to escape from the city to the temporarily occupied Yenakiyevo. However, the SBU officers promptly exposed and detained him.



The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.