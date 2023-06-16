Provided ferry transfer of Russian troops to Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to top official of the Russian Federation

12:13 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU reported the suspicion to a high-ranking Russian official who provided the ferry transfer of Russian troops to Ukraine.



As a result of the investigation, irrefutable evidence was collected against the head of the federal agency of sea and river transport of the Russian Federation (Rosmorrechflot) named Zakhary Dzhioev.



Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, this official has been actively supporting the Russian Ministry of Defense in carrying out the illegal movement of troops into the territory of Ukraine.



By his personal order, in August 2022, the ferries of a Russian company called Oboronlogistics were used to organize sea transportation between the Krasnodar Territory and temporarily occupied Mariupol.



Subsequently, after the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, Dzhioev instructed to organize a ferry crossing from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Ukrainian peninsula. As a result, the occupying troops moved to the southern front with the help of ferries, and also carried out the transportation of military equipment and ammunition of the Russian occupation groups.



In addition, Russian invaders used ferry routes to take illegally seized Ukrainian grain back to their country.



Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine officially informed Zakhary Dzhioev about the suspicion under part 5 of article 27 and part 2 of article 437 Ugolov