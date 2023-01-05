He promised to “dismiss” his subordinate from criminal liability: the deputy head of the Odessa District Police Department was detained

12:48 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputy chairman of the Odessa Regional State Administration promised his subordinate, against whom a criminal case was opened, to "resolve" issues with law enforcement officers.

To do this, he planned to use personal connections in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the press service of the SBU reports.

"According to the investigation, the suspect offered the head of a structural subdivision of the regional state administration for $35,000. USA to close criminal proceedings on him on the fact of appropriation of state property. The deputy chairman of the regional state administration promised assistance, the message says.

As part of the control over the commission of a crime, the Security Service documented the fact that an “advance payment” was transferred to an official in the amount of

27 thousand. USD

The press service reports that SBU officers detained the official in the administrative building of the regional state administration while he was handing over the money he received to his driver.

"During searches at the places of residence of the defendant and in his car, law enforcement officers found: more than 45 thousand. Doll.; more than 21 thousand. Euro; gold bars and coins," the SBU added.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of taking possession of another's property by breach of trust (fraud) committed on an especially large scale, and of the completed attempt to incite to provide unlawful benefits to an official in a responsible position, and of committing illegal actions using his official position.



The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is being resolved, the establishment of all the circumstances of the offense continues to bring the perpetrators to justice.