He promised to “dismiss” his subordinate from criminal liability: the deputy head of the Odessa District Police Department was detained

The deputy chairman of the Odessa Regional State Administration promised his subordinate, against whom a criminal case was opened, to "resolve" issues with law enforcement officers.
To do this, he planned to use personal connections in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the press service of the SBU reports.
As part of the control over the commission of a crime, the Security Service documented the fact that an “advance payment” was transferred to an official in the amount of
27 thousand. USD
The press service reports that SBU officers detained the official in the administrative building of the regional state administration while he was handing over the money he received to his driver.
The detainee was informed of the suspicion of taking possession of another's property by breach of trust (fraud) committed on an especially large scale, and of the completed attempt to incite to provide unlawful benefits to an official in a responsible position, and of committing illegal actions using his official position.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is being resolved, the establishment of all the circumstances of the offense continues to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments