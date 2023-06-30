He promised to "smear" a foreigner from extradition: law enforcement officers exposed the people's deputy

09:30 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The People's Deputy of Ukraine, the head of the subcommittee in the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs was informed of a suspicion of fraud.

Urgent investigative actions are ongoing at the suspect's place of residence, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on the morning of June 30.

According to the SBU, we are talking about a promise to help a foreigner avoid extradition for $50,000.

"According to the investigation, the people's deputy, by fraud, took possession of the funds of a German citizen in the amount of 50 thousand US dollars. The receipt of 30 thousand dollars was recorded.. USA. Previously, he received another 20 thousand dollars. United States," the statement said.

According to the SBU, "for $50,000, the people's deputy promised the foreigner his assistance in avoiding extradition."

"The SBU exposed the current people's deputy, who for $50,000. promised to "dismiss" the foreigner from extradition. To do this, the parliamentarian "guaranteed" to use his own connections in court in order to cancel the decision of the State Migration Service of Ukraine to refuse to grant refugee status to a foreigner.

Currently, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.