New explosion and fire in occupied Makiivka: tank farm on fire

08:54 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka in the Donetsk region, an explosion thundered again, as a result of which a significant fire broke out at the oil depot.



Information about this spread through some Russian media and propaganda channels.



According to them, it is stated that the city was allegedly shelled from rocket artillery.



As a result of the attack, an oil depot located in the Krasnogvardeisky district caught fire. According to information, five tanks with fuel are burning, there was a spill.