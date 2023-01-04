At night, rashists attacked the outskirts of Zaporozhye, hitting civilian infrastructure

10:30 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 3, at 22:48, the Russian military fired S-300 missiles on the outskirts of Zaporozhye. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.



This was reported by the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh and the secretary of the City Council Anatoly Kurtev.

“The Russians again shelled the outskirts of Zaporozhye. As a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises. Unfortunately, there is an injured person who received a shrapnel wound. From the blast wave in nearby houses, windows flew out, ”Kurtev wrote immediately after the attack.

On the morning of January 4, he said that it became known about another injured person.. Her life is not in danger, the woman was slightly injured.

“As a result of the arrival at the infrastructure facility, industrial buildings were destroyed and a fire broke out. Our firefighters have already effectively extinguished the fire. Nearby houses were also affected.. Rescue and municipal services of the city are working on the spot," Starukh added.

In conclusion, he urged the inhabitants of the city to remain calm and vigilant.



According to preliminary information, as a result of a night "arrival" in one of the districts of the city, eight multi-storey buildings were damaged. Windows were blown out and balconies were destroyed.



In addition, the kindergarten building was damaged. The windows were also shattered and the roof partially damaged.



