Night shelling in Nikopol: the Russian army used heavy artillery

10:23 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At night, the Russian army fired twice at the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region using heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, on June 5.

"As a result of the shelling, a local church and a private enterprise were damaged. In addition, nine residential buildings, an economic structure and power lines were damaged. It is important to note that the residents of these facilities were not injured," the head of the regional military administration said.

In addition, the enemy attacked this region using an unmanned aerial vehicle.. Air Command East shot down a drone.