15:00 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, which is occupied by Russian troops, an explosion occurred in a locomotive depot around midnight on June 12.



This afternoon, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, announced this.



According to the latest reports, a nighttime explosion destroyed an enemy diesel locomotive in the locomotive depot today. The Russian occupiers use these vehicles to transport fuel to the front lines, but their capabilities are decreasing each time.



The mayor of Melitopol noted that this is the second diesel locomotive that "fails ahead of schedule" over the past two months.



On June 12, the mayor stressed that the explosions were taking place for the second night in a row in Melitopol.