Night explosion at a coal mine in Pavlograd: three people were injured

12:41 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 17, an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Pavlograd, located in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as a result of which three people were injured and were hospitalized.



This was announced by the Ministry of Energy.



The accident occurred while working in a coal mine, where about 200 workers were currently employed. The cause of the explosion was the release of methane.



Employees affected by the explosion were taken to a medical facility to receive the necessary assistance.. The rest of the miners were evacuated to the surface. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.



A message was also recorded about the alleged mining of the Kyiv hydroelectric power station (HPP).

After a thorough survey of the area by the relevant law enforcement agencies, no dangerous objects or devices were found.