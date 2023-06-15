Night strike on the suburbs of the Dnieper: 22 injured, including 5 children, one child died

08:43 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 4, Russian troops attacked the suburbs of the Dnieper, shells hit between two two-story residential buildings, people were under the rubble. Then, at night, it was reported about 20 wounded, among whom were five children. The search continued, rescuers believed that there could still be a child under the rubble.

By morning, a dead child was found in the Podgorodno community of Dnepropetrovsk region, which was hit by a blow.. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

“At night, the body of a girl was pulled out from under the rubble of a house in the Podgorodny community. She had just turned two years old. Sincere condolences to the family. 22 people were injured, 5 of them were children. Two two-story buildings, between which an enemy missile hit, were partially destroyed. 10 private houses, a car, a shop, and gas pipelines were also damaged.

Lysak also reported on other shelling of the Dnepropetrovsk region.