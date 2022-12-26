Night rocket attack on Zaporozhye. Suburbs hit again

08:54 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Zaporozhye at night, said Alexander Starukh, head of the local regional military administration.

According to him, a blow was dealt to the agricultural enterprise. The invaders used two rockets. They were probably S-300s.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, the fence and the building were damaged.. People were not hurt.

В результате обстрела агропредприятия в пригороде Запорожья возник пожар.

Recall that on November 26, the Russian army attacked the Dnieper. Seven private houses were destroyed, 13 civilians were injured.

 