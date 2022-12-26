Night rocket attack on Zaporozhye. Suburbs hit again

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Zaporozhye at night, said Alexander Starukh, head of the local regional military administration.

According to him, a blow was dealt to the agricultural enterprise. The invaders used two rockets. They were probably S-300s.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, the fence and the building were damaged.. People were not hurt.

Recall that on November 26, the Russian army attacked the Dnieper. Seven private houses were destroyed, 13 civilians were injured.