Night attack of Ukraine by Russians failed: air defense shot down all 18 "Shaheds"

Russian aggressors continue to terrorize Ukraine with night attacks. But all their attempts fail, and the Russian army continues to lose expensive missiles and drones. On the night of May 20, the defenders of the Ukrainian sky repulsed the eleventh massive Russian air attack since the beginning of May. This time they neutralized 18 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed on approach to the capital, where the fall of debris caused some damage.

It is noted that at midnight on Saturday, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the northern direction with the 18th Shahed-136/131, which was sent to the Kiev region.

"All of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the air command" Center "of the Air Force," the command stressed.

They added that at the end of the day on May 19, in the eastern direction in the zone of responsibility of the Vostok air command, the defenders also destroyed two Shahids.

While in the southern direction in the zone of responsibility of the Yug air command, a Russian reconnaissance UAV "Merlin-VR" was shot down.