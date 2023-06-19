Night attack of the Russian military on Kherson: fires and wounded

11:34 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At night, the Russian military attacked Kherson, several fires broke out as a result of the shelling, and one person was injured.



This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SSChS) on Telegram, as well as the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Alexander Prokudin on his Telegram channel.

"During the night, the enemy mercilessly shelled Kherson, which led to several fires," the State Emergency Service said.

According to information, various objects were burning, including a gas tank at one of the city's gas stations, warehouses, exhibition halls and outbuildings on the territory of one of the enterprises.



Also, the photographs published in the information channels show that the occupiers caused devastating damage to several buses.



Prokudin specified that in the last 24 hours alone, the Russian military carried out 35 attacks, firing a total of 261 shells from mortars, artillery and Grads.



As a result of this Russian aggression, one person was injured.