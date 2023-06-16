Night attack: Russian troops fired 17 missiles and 31 drones

10:12 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, firing 17 missiles of various models and 31 attack drones.



The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about this in its message on May 26.



It is noted that this attack began at 22:00 on Thursday and continued until 5:00 on Friday..



This time, the enemy changed the direction of the strike to the east, attacking critical infrastructure and military installations in Ukraine, military representatives confirmed.



In general, the following missile launches were noted:

10 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS aircraft from the Caspian Sea area;

7 S-300/S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles fired from the Tokmak area (part of the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye region);

31 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 strike unmanned aerial vehicles directed from the south and north.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in a joint operation with other components of the Armed Forces, successfully destroyed the following targets: 10 air-based Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 23 Shahed-136/131 strike unmanned aerial vehicles, and two operational-tactical unmanned aircraft (Orlan-10 and Merlin-VR).