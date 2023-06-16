Night attack of Kharkov: houses destroyed, there are wounded

09:12 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Last night, the invaders carried out a missile attack on the village of Tsirkuny, Kharkiv region. A missile, presumably an S-300, hit the ground, causing damage to a private house located nearby. Luckily no one got hurt.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has been shelling the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Bogodukhovsky and Chuguevsky districts.



As a result of the shelling in Kupyansk, a nursery garden, two 5-storey residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.



In the village of Ploskoye, Kupyansky district, as a result of UAV strikes, a private house was damaged, two outbuildings and agricultural machinery of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed, and a school building was also damaged.



In the village of Kucherovka, Kupyansky district, a fire broke out in two warehouses and a woodworking shop was damaged due to enemy shelling.



In the village of Odnorobovka, Bogodukhovsky District, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged by alleged air bombardment.



In Volchansk, Chuguevsky district, a kindergarten and three residential houses were damaged as a result of shelling. The mine hazard remains high in the region.



In the village of Alexandrovka, Izyumsky district, a 33-year-old civilian man was injured in an explosion on an explosive device and was hospitalized.



Over the past 24 hours, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service examined more than 8 hectares of territory and neutralized 139 explosive objects.



During the last attempt to advance the enemy in the Masyutovka area, the enemy forces again failed and suffered losses.