Night drone attack on Krivoy Rog. There are destruction and wounded

08:59 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Sergey Lysak reported on Telegram today, July 8, Krivoy Rog was attacked by Russian drones at night. A young man was wounded as a result of the impact. The victim was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

"At night the enemy hit Krivoy Rog. Used drones. Got into an agricultural enterprise. A 26-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity," Lysak wrote on the telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the attack, two fires broke out, in general, the fire covered 360 square meters. Currently, rescuers have extinguished them. Several warehouses were destroyed, equipment and vehicles were damaged.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, specified that this was an agricultural enterprise in the Pokrovsky district of the city: "One hangar was completely destroyed, the other was partially. Seven trucks damaged.

According to him, the injured man has clastic wounds of the thigh and now his condition is stable.

At the same time, it was calm in other communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall that the night before last, Russia also attacked the Krivoy Rog region. Then two men died, on whose cars fragments of a downed drone fell.