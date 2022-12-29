Illegally imported their goods to Ukraine: the SBU blocked the assets of the Russian energy company

17:35 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU stopped the activities of a Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine, the press center of the SBU reports.

This was reported by the press center of the SBU on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, December 28.



The report says that as a result of investigative and operational work in the Chernihiv region, the mechanism for the illegal sale of Russian-made fuels and lubricants has been eliminated.

"A Ukrainian company is involved in the deal, which is part of the sanctioned Kremlin financial and industrial group Gazprom. This "branch" of the Russian monopoly sold in Ukraine wholesale lots of Russian motor oils and other vehicle maintenance products illegally imported into our state.

The enemy used the territory of this enterprise after the capture of a part of the Chernihiv region for basing personnel and military equipment of the occupying groups.



SBU initiated seizure of corporate rights, real estate and car fleet of a Russian-controlled company in the amount of more than 35

million hryvnia.

Dealers sold Russian products under the brands of a Ukrainian manufacturer in order to hide the origin of the goods. The cybercriminals transferred most of the income they received to the aggressor country.



During 14 searches in the office and production premises of the company and their addresses, law enforcement officers found large consignments of Russian goods prepared for sale, accounting documentation, computers and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity.



Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under the articles Collaboration activities and Financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.



An investigation is currently ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the offenses and bring the perpetrators to justice.