Launched rocket attacks on Kharkov: SBU exposed the FSB spy network

11:12 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine successfully neutralized the network of FSB agents in Kharkov, as a result of a well-coordinated multi-stage operation. The enemy group included three local residents who collected intelligence about the locations and movement of the Defense Forces in the region.

Before, the attackers tried to identify the directions of the transfer of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are involved in the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops on the eastern front.. They were also interested in traffic routes and points of temporary storage of foreign weapons and ammunition of the Defense Forces.





The Russian agents forwarded the information they received to the FSB via the Telegram messenger.

The occupiers needed intelligence information to prepare and conduct massive missile strikes on Kharkov using Russian Smerch and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

Employees of the SBU detained the attackers while they were performing hostile tasks.

According to the investigation, they were involved in tacit cooperation by an FSB personnel officer at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

Russia. Among those recruited was a former teacher at a local military school.

During the searches, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of correspondence with the aggressor were found in the malefactors.



Currently, each of them has been chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to bail.. The perpetrators face life imprisonment.