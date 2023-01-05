Directed enemy missiles: a man was detained in the Lviv region

12:20 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Lvov region, counterintelligence exposed another FSB agent. It turned out to be an engineer of one of the state-owned enterprises located in the East of Ukraine. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was recruited by the Russian special service to carry out reconnaissance and explosive activities against Ukraine.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



On the instructions of the invaders, the man collected information about the placement of strategic facilities in the southeastern regions of Ukraine. At the same time, he offered the Russians his help in developing the latest radar installation based on information about the Ukrainian radar.



Also, under the guise of a business trip, the suspect traveled to Kyiv and Zaporozhye to detect energy and railway infrastructure facilities, on which the enemy carried out missile strikes.. On the spot, he had to inspect their technical condition, the level of possible

damage and prepare an appropriate report for the FSB.

His next trip was to the Lviv region, where he tried to establish the location of critical infrastructure. The man had to send the resulting information to the Russians in the form of electronic coordinates and photographic materials with reference to the area.

Intelligence information was required by the military of the Russian Federation to prepare and conduct a series of targeted missile strikes on the territory of the region.

However, SBU counterintelligence officers detained a man in an attempt to transfer classified information to Russia.



During the search, they found a mobile phone red-handed with the invaders and symbols of the communist totalitarian regime.



On the basis of the collected materials, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion for:

h. 2 tbsp. 111 (high treason);

part 2, h. 3 art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.