People were forcibly detained: a network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers was exposed in the Kyiv region

12:20 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Four citizens of Ukraine set up "rehabilitation" centers on the territory of Kyiv and the region, where deceived relatives were kept against their will for money and allegedly "treated" from drug addiction and alcoholism.

It is reported by the police of Kyiv.

Members of the criminal group posted ads on the Internet stating that their institution provides treatment and rehabilitation services

persons dependent on drugs or alcohol. The cost of the "course of treatment" ranged from 10,000 to 15,000 hryvnias per month.

Relatives, wishing to help dependent relatives, agreed to such conditions. After paying a certain amount, the attackers would come and forcefully take the "patients" out of their homes and take them to so-called rehabilitation centers.



According to the legislation of Ukraine, a person who, in accordance with the procedure established by law, has not been recognized by a court as incapable or with limited capacity, can be deprived of liberty only with his voluntary consent or on the basis of a court decision. Despite this, patients

held for long periods of time without their consent, without legal basis and without proper assistance.

Mobile phones and all personal belongings were confiscated from people. The perpetrators limited their contact with their families and forbade them to leave the premises.. The rooms themselves were equipped with bars, and window handles were removed from the windows to prevent any escape attempts.



After carrying out investigative actions in the so-called "rehabilitation centers", 25 people turned to the police with statements about their illegal imprisonment and detention against their will for a long time. In total, there were about 50 people in the establishments.



Currently, investigators have detained four organizers of illegal activities. They have been informed of the suspicion and the issue of choosing measures is being decided. The pre-trial investigation continues. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years in prison.