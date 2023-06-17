Settlements of Kharkiv region under the fire of invaders: private houses damaged

09:17 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the military of the Russian Federation has continued shelling with artillery and mortars of settlements located near the border and front-line regions of the Kharkiv region, including the Kupyansky, Kharkov and Chuguevsky regions.



This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleg Sinegubov.



At night, in the village of Kazachya Lopan, Kharkiv region, a private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of shelling.



As a result of shelling in Kupyansk, a private house, a garage and a 2-storey apartment building were damaged, which eventually caught fire.



Also, a 36-year-old civilian was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Dvurechnaya, Kupyansky district.



Demolition work continues. Over the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service examined more than 10 hectares of territory and neutralized 128 explosive objects.