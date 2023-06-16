NACP revealed signs of a criminal offense in the financing of the Servant of the People party

10:42 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption discovered signs of a criminal offense in the process of financing the Servant of the People party and forwarded the relevant information to the National Police.



According to the press service of the NACP, three individuals made cash contributions to the account of a political party for a total of UAH 2 million 896 thousand.



However, the NAPC found that these citizens did not have sufficient income for such contributions.



The agency believes that this may indicate that these individuals only acted as intermediaries and disposed of the funds of third parties who wish to remain anonymous in the financing of a political party.



In accordance with Ukrainian law, contributions to political parties cannot be made by anonymous persons or under a pseudonym.



The NACP submitted a reasoned opinion on a possible criminal offense to the National Police for entering information into the Unified State Register of Pre-trial Investigations and conducting an appropriate preliminary investigation.