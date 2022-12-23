Over the Kiev region in the morning shot down 10 "shaheeds"

08:45 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of December 14, ten enemy Shahed drones were already shot down over Kyiv and the region.



This was announced on the morning of December 14 by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.



Earlier, an air alert was announced in the region and air defense was reported.



The head of the Kyiv OVA, Oleksiy Kuleba, warned that repeated attacks by kamikaze drones are possible.



He specified that during the first morning attack, most of the drones were shot down. According to him, the purpose of the drones were energy infrastructure facilities.



Also, the alarm sounds in the Zhytomyr region.

"Air danger continues. A second wave of drone attacks is possible. Stay in the shelters," wrote the head of the OVA Vitaliy Bunechko on Telegram.

Recall, on Wednesday morning in Kyiv and the Kyiv region powerful explosions thundered. The mayor of the capital reported explosions in the Shevchenko district.