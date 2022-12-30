Over the Kiev region, air defense forces hit the attack of enemy drones

Air defense forces successfully repelled an enemy attack with drones in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This was announced on the morning of December 30 by local authorities.
As clarified in the Kyiv city military administration, a total of five drones were recorded in the airspace of the capital.
There is no information about the victims yet, the data is being specified.
According to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, there are no hits in the region, all UAVs were shot down.
