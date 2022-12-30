Over the Kiev region, air defense forces hit the attack of enemy drones

08:54 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Air defense forces successfully repelled an enemy attack with drones in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This was announced on the morning of December 30 by local authorities.



As clarified in the Kyiv city military administration, a total of five drones were recorded in the airspace of the capital.

"Air defense forces committed fire damage to all targets. One of Shahed's loitering ammunition hit an administrative building in the Goloseevsky district, as a result of which the building was partially destroyed, and windows were damaged in a residential building nearby," the KGVA noted.

There is no information about the victims yet, the data is being specified.



According to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, there are no hits in the region, all UAVs were shot down.