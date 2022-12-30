10 enemy strike drones shot down over two regions of Ukraine

07:50 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of December 29, the Russian invaders resorted to another attack. 10 enemy drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.



The Russian invaders tried to attack, probably with drones, in the Dnepropetrovsk region - the air defense was working. This was announced on Thursday, December 29, by the head of the Nikopol regional military administration Yevgeny Yevtushenko.



He said that air defense forces were working in the region and urged residents to report to special services if they spot drones.



Also, an air alert was announced in the Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions..



The East Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 10 enemy attack drones were still shot down in the sky over the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.

"At night, aviation and anti-aircraft missile units of the PvK Vostok, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ground Forces, destroyed nine UAVs of the Shahed type and one Marlin in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. Let's stay in line! Let's win!" the message reads.



A video was also published with a shot down Iranian-made drone, which the Russian Federation marks as Geranium.