A drone and two missiles were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region: the downed objects fell in the area

Vostok Air Command forces successfully shot down a drone and two cruise missiles over the Dnepropetrovsk region at night.
This was announced on June 9 by the chairman of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak.
Shot down objects fell in the Novomoskovsky district, causing damage to two private houses, a car and a gas pipeline.
Fortunately, no people were hurt.
