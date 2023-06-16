A drone and two missiles were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region: the downed objects fell in the area

10:58 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Vostok Air Command forces successfully shot down a drone and two cruise missiles over the Dnepropetrovsk region at night.



This was announced on June 9 by the chairman of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak.



Shot down objects fell in the Novomoskovsky district, causing damage to two private houses, a car and a gas pipeline.



Fortunately, no people were hurt.