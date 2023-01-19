Russian fighter jet caught fire over Belarus

15:09 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 19, a Russian MiG-31K fighter caught fire in the sky over Belarus. This is reported by the monitoring group Belaruska Gayun.



According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion was heard in the sky over the Molodechno district (Minsk region).



It is noted that at 10:59 over the Molodechno area near the MiG-31K fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RF-95194), one of the two engines caught fire, which was accompanied by the sound of an explosion - in fact, it was the sound of an engine surge after a fire.



As a result, the fighter was forced to urgently end the flight and return to the Machulishchi airfield.



As Belaruski Gayun specified, the fire occurred near the plane that was on fire on December 25 while trying to take off from the airfield.