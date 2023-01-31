The National Police conducts searches in the premises of Kyivvodokanal

18:13 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The investigative group of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police conducts searches in the buildings of PJSC AK Kyivvodokanal. This was announced by the Kyiv City State Administration on Tuesday, January 31.



It is indicated that the investigators are carrying out a pre-trial investigation in respect of non-residential buildings owned and used by Kyiv Vodokanal. In their regard, the company filed an application for a raider takeover.



The Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration, together with Kyivvodokanal, filed a lawsuit in order to cancel the decision to register property under other numbers, made in a raider way, by entering it into the unified state register on the basis of making a certain LLC into the authorized capital, the report says.



The Kyiv City State Administration assured that Kyivvodokanal is cooperating with the investigation, providing law enforcement agencies with the requested documentation for the purpose of an impartial and objective investigation.