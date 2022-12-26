The National Guard captured the "Wagnerian"

Soldiers of the National Guard, performing a task near Avdiivka, captured a "Wagnerian".
It is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine.
It is also noted that two enemy tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, one self-propelled artillery mount, as well as enemy manpower were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction in a week.
During this period, the artillery units of the National Guard carried out about 200 fire missions to defeat enemy forces and means in the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, Zaporozhye directions.
It is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine.
It is also noted that two enemy tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, one self-propelled artillery mount, as well as enemy manpower were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction in a week.
During this period, the artillery units of the National Guard carried out about 200 fire missions to defeat enemy forces and means in the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, Zaporozhye directions.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments