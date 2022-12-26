The National Guard captured the "Wagnerian"

18:16 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Soldiers of the National Guard, performing a task near Avdiivka, captured a "Wagnerian".



It is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine.



It is also noted that two enemy tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, one self-propelled artillery mount, as well as enemy manpower were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction in a week.



During this period, the artillery units of the National Guard carried out about 200 fire missions to defeat enemy forces and means in the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, Zaporozhye directions.