NABU conducts searches in the Odessa mayor's office

16:47 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the premises of the city hall of Odessa, investigative actions are underway, there are employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.



Media reports about it.



NABU employees seize documents in the legal and financial departments, as well as in the offices of the mayor Gennady Trukhanov and his deputies.



Within the framework of what criminal proceedings the searches are being continued is still unknown.