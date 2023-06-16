NABU and SAPO revealed bribery in Ukrzaliznytsia: participants were detained and a car was seized

12:14 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) exposed the case of a bribe-taking by an Ukrzaliznytsia official for assistance in concluding contracts with "necessary suppliers".



Law enforcement agencies reported that the official received a new Toyota Camry worth UAH 1.55 million for his services.



On May 22, two members of the group were detained for providing unlawful benefits, and the next day, the deputy director of the CZV branch of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC was detained.



The car, which was the subject of a bribe, was found in one of the settlements of the Lviv region. It was seized for further use as material evidence and possible confiscation.



The investigation found that in the period April-May, the deputy director of the CZV branch of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia received a Toyota Camry car in exchange for his assistance in concluding contracts with the necessary "suppliers" and protecting their interests in fulfilling contracts and making payments.