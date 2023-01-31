Corruption scheme exposed at Zhytomyr customs - SBU

13:46 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with specialists from the State Bureau of Investigation, uncovered a corruption scheme at the Zhytomyr customs. Ambulance cars were illegally imported into Ukraine.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



According to reports, the criminal scheme was set up by the heads of one of the regional customs posts. They are documented to have helped import foreign ambulances without paying statutory customs duties.



According to production materials, in the fall of 2020, representatives of the capital importing company transported 26 medical aid vehicles to Ukraine and registered their storage in the "customs warehouse" mode.



This rule provides for the stay of the vehicle on the territory of customs logistics centers without paying taxes and fees for one year. After this period, the car must be cleared by customs with the transfer of appropriate payments to the state budget or returned to the country of the exporter.



Customs officers agreed with merchants to make a fictitious re-export of ambulances to artificially extend the period of their free stay in Ukraine.



It was established that the officials carried out the so-called "re-entry" across the border according to the documents, but in fact the foreign ambulances remained at the customs warehouse of the Zhytomyr region.



During this time, merchants were looking for buyers for cars and sold it after customs clearance at the "minimum" rate. For this, an artificially low value of the car was entered into the customs declarations, and the customs officers "did not notice" this discrepancy with the real amount.



The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of night house arrest for the defendants.



On the initiative of the SBU and the SBI, more than 20 ambulances with full medical equipment, which were seized, were transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.