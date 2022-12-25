In the Zhytomyr region, a car was blown up by a mine: 8 children were left without parents

16:40 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Zhytomyr region, on the afternoon of December 7, two spouses were blown up by a mine, 8 children were left orphans.



This was reported by the press service of the police of the Zhytomyr region.



The tragedy occurred around 15:00 in the Olevskaya community. On the road from the village of Sushchany in the direction of Kopyshch, a Ford Transit car was blown up on the side of the road. Inside were a 38-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife.. They died.



The police report that due to the tragic event, 8 children were left orphans - all minors. Now the children are under the supervision of relatives.